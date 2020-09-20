LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Sarah Jane (Schaap) Troxell, of Longview, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Oakland Heights Baptist Church. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Oakland Heights Baptist Church. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Troxell was born December 11, 1952, in Sheboygan, WI, and died August 9, 2020.
Sarah Jane (Schaap) Troxell
