LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Sarah Nell Johns, 97, of Longview, 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Johns was born February 14, 1922, and died January 16, 2020.
Sarah Nell Johns
