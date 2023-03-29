Sarah Pannell
HENDERSON — Funeral service for Mrs. Sarah Youngblood Pannell, 82 of Henderson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Corinth Baptist Church in Shelby County. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
