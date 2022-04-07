Scott Whitehead
CARTHAGE — Memorial graveside services for Mr. Scott Whitehead will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, graveside at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. His ashes will be laid to rest beside his loving mother.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New owners to update, rename Longview shopping center
- Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- 'Shouldn't have been taken': Family members recall Longview homicide victim as full of life
- Police identify suspect, victims in Longview double homicide
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Brothers plan to develop property into Longview townhomes
- Police: Longview double homicide suspect shoots, kills himself
- Longview man indicted in 2019 death of man directing traffic around Loop 281 wreck
- State investigating abuse, neglect allegations within Longview ISD charter school system
- Letter: Worse than Obama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.