Sedrick Jacarl Fletcher
PITTSBURG — Sedrick Jacarl Fletcher passed away August 9, 2022 at UT Health -Pittsburg at the age of 38. His funeral will be August 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Pittsburg, and burial will be at Hickory Hill Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
