Sentell Harvey
OVERTON — Funeral Services for Mr. Sentell Harvey, 67, of Overton, TX. will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sat. Jan. 14, 2023 at Harmony Pirtle Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Pirtle Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Fri, Jan. 13, 2023 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at CunninghamKilgore.com.
