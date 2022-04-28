Shaderia Jackson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Shaderia L. Jackson, 26, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Harrison St. Church of Christ. Interment, Post Oak- Union Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, April 29, 2022, 1- 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Jackson was born January 14, 1996 in Longview, and died April 23, 2022.
