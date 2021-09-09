Shane A. Hamblin
BLANCHARD — Funeral service for Shane A. Hamblin will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Mr. Hamblin passed away on September 6, 2021 in Uncertain, Texas.
