Sharon Davis McIlwain
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Davis McIlwain, 82, of Carthage, Texas were 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Hawthorn Funeral Chapel. Burial in the Clayton Cemetery. Mrs. McIlwain passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 in Carthage. Services were under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
