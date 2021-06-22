Sharon Gibson
GILMER — Mrs. Sharon Gibson, 77 of Gilmer, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Sharon was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 2, 1943. Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. Funeral service at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park of Gilmer.
