Shaun Reed
LONGVIEW, TX — A celebration service for Shaun will be held Saturday at 11:am at Longview Full Gospel Holy Temple Church. Shaun will Rest in Shady Grove Cemetery New Diana,TX. Viewing will be Today from 2:pm to 6:pm at Citizens F.H. Services are by Citizens Funeral Home of Longview,TX.
