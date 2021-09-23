Shauna Davis
FORT WORTH — Graveside services are scheduled for Shauna Davis, 39, of Fort Worth, 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Lewis Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, September 24, 2021, 1:30 - 6:00 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Miss Davis was born November 29, 1981 in Longview, and died September 17, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.