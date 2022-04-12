Shawn Thomas Post
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration visitation for Shawn Thomas Post, 36, of Longview will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Shawn was born on April 30, 1985 and died on April 7, 2022 in Longview. A complete obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- LIVE UPDATES: Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- Longview-Kilgore Cable internet service restored after almost two-day outage
- A tale of two Longviews: Water main break affects portions of city differently
- City: Boil water order for most Longview residents expected through at least Saturday
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Horoscope for Monday, April 11,2022
- Officials seek suspects in theft from tornado-damaged property in Upshur County
- Part of Longview shopping center has new owners
- Longview ISD out again Thursday as Pine Tree, Spring Hill students return
- Boiling it down: Everything you need to know about the water situation in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.