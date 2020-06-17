LONGVIEW - Graveside services are scheduled for Sheila F. Isaac, 62, of Longview, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Wright Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Miss Isaac was born March 1, 1958, in Longview, and died June 14, 2020.
Sheila F. Isaac
LONGVIEW - Graveside services are scheduled for Sheila F. Isaac, 62, of Longview, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Wright Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Miss Isaac was born March 1, 1958, in Longview, and died June 14, 2020.
LONGVIEW - Graveside services are scheduled for Sheila F. Isaac, 62, of Longview, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Wright Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Miss Isaac was born March 1, 1958, in Longview, and died June 14, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Petitions target Gregg County's Confederate monument, but some see 'cosmetic fix'
- Kilgore man indicted on charge of intoxication assault with vehicle
- Longview police chief: Department implementing new policy in wake of Floyd death
- In wake of Floyd's death, Longview black leaders hopeful, but see systematic racism in community
- Family funding Longview's July Fourth fireworks hopes show provides 'normalcy, joy'
- Gregg County marks 12th coronavirus death as health officials change reporting system, causing total to dive
- Matthew McConaughey featured in 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' video
- Carthage nursing home aide files lawsuit after contracting COVID-19
- In unexpected move, TEA providing PPE to all schools in fall
- Longview COVID-19 survivor, 89, relies on ‘talking through pane’ to survive
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.