There will be a time of visitation from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
Shelby Ann Littlejohn
LINDEN — Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Linden with Bro. Charles Russell officiating. Burial to follow in the Linden Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
There will be a time of visitation from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
There will be a time of visitation from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- Longview woman set to appear Sunday night on 'American Idol'
- Longview police arrest woman in Friday night shooting death
- More than 7 inches of snow falls in East Texas; some officials ask residents to stay off roads
- New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees
- Police investigating Friday night shooting death in Longview
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- City of Kilgore to issue boil water notice
- Snowfall closes city facilities, causes dome collapse at Komatsu
- SWEPCO ends emergency controlled outages
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.