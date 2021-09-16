Shelby Lamar Ford
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Mr. Shelby Ford VISITATION Friday September 17, 2021 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, TX 75601- GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday September 18, 2021 11:00 AM Jordan Valley Memorial Park 810 Jordan Valley Rd Longview, TX 75604
