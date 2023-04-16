Sherilyn McClain
HOUSTON — Celebration for Sherilyn McClain’s Homecoming will be at 1 p.m. on Tues., April 18, 2023, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, TX. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim. The family will welcome visitors at 12 p.m. until the beginning of the service. livestream will available at www.crawfordacrim.com.
