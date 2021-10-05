Sherry Ann Skaggs
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Sherry Ann Skaggs, 76, of White Oak passed away Oct. 1, 2021. She was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Dallas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 from 6-8:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Lakeview Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
