Sherry Moore
CARTHAGE — A visitation for Ms. Sherry Pierce Moore, 64, of Carthage, Texas will be 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
