Sheryl Denise Taylor
HALLSVILLE, TEXAS — Services for Sheryl Smith Taylor born August 5, 1962, in Longview, Texas will be Saturday August 27, 3: PM St Paul Baptist Church 2100 South High Street Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
