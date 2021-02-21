Shirley Ann Clark
HALLSVILLE, TEXAS — Shirley Ann Clark age 83, of Hallsville passed away on February 10, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1937 in Grafton, West Virginia. A private family service will be held at a later date. East Texas Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at EastTexasFuneral.com
