Shirley Barlow
HALLSVILLE — Shirley Jane Barlow was born on February 26, 1938 in Bienville Parish, LA and passed away in Longview, TX on October 13, 2021. A memorial service for Shirley will be held at Longview Church of Christ on Saturday, October 23 at 10 am. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
