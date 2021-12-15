Shirley Nell Higgins
HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services for Shirley Nell Higgins, 83, of Hughes Springs will be held 1 PM Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Lone Star. Burial will follow in Snow Hill Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the funeral home.
