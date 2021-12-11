Shirley Valdez
HENDERSON — Shirley Valdez was born on September 16, 1937 in Good Pine, LA and passed away at home in Henderson on December 8, 2021. Graveside services for Shirley will be held on Saturday December 11 at 2 pm at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
