Shon Cornelius Bell
LONGVIEW, TX — A service of celebration for Shon will be held at 11:am Saturday at St.James Baptist on FM 2087.
He will rest in Grabel Cemetery
Opening viewing will be held today at Citizens FH
Service are by Citizens Funeral Home of Longview, TX.
