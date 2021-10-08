Silke Dionne Brooks
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Silke D. Brooks born April 22, 1993 in Longview, Texas to Velvet Brooks will be VISITATION 10/8/21 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, FUNERAL SERVICE 10/9/21 11:00 AM East Cotton Church of Christ 2015 East Cotton Street Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx.
