Sonya Jane Yocom Davis
GILMER — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer, TX, with Rev. Matthew Smith officiating, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM at the church.
