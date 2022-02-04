Spring Elaine Brookshire
TYLER, TX — A Service of celebration for Spring 59 will be held Saturday at 11:am at Freedom Fellowship 2915 S.Southeast Loop 323 Tyler, TX
Burial Meador Cemetery
Service by Wilson Royalty of Gladewater, Tx
A viewing will be an hour before service.
MASK ARE REQUIRED
