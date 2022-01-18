Stacy Eugene Grafton
JOINERVILLE — Graveside services for Mr. Stacy Eugene Grafton, 64, of Joinerville, will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Grafton passed from this life on January 15, 2022. He was born August 19, 1957.
