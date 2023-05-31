Stephen Carey King
LONGVIEW — Stephen King, of Longview, passed away May 28, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 1st from 6-8 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Graveside services will be held June 2nd at 10 AM at Chalk Hill Cemetery. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
