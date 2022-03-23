Stephen Glenn Shaw
LONGVIEW — Services for Stephen Glenn Shaw, 60, of Longview, will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at First United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Cornett Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com
