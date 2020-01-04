NACOGDOCHES — Funeral services are scheduled for Stephen Keith “Steve” Webb, 61, of Mt. Enterprise, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. Interment, Isabell Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Webb was born September 9, 1958, in Rusk, and died January 1, 2020.
Stephen Keith "Steve" Webb
NACOGDOCHES — Funeral services are scheduled for Stephen Keith “Steve” Webb, 61, of Mt. Enterprise, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. Interment, Isabell Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Webb was born September 9, 1958, in Rusk, and died January 1, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.