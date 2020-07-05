KARNACK — Graveside services are scheduled for Stephen “Steve” Noel Austin, 65, of Karnack, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Concord Cemetery. Interment, Concord Cemetery, Jonesville. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, for complete obituary, please visit sullivan-funeralhome.com. Mr. Austin was born January 6, 1955, in Sanford, NC, and died June 29, 2020.
Stephen “Steve” Noel Austin
