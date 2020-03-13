LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Sterling Kelley, 72, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bethlehem / Carthage. Interment, Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at First COGIG. Arrangements by Stanmore F.H., Longview. Mr. Kelley was born September 1, 1947, in Carthage, and died March 7, 2020.
Sterling Kelley
