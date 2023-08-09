Steven Alexander Berglund
MARSHALL — A private family graveside service for Steven Alexander Berglund, 69, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, at Yates Memorial Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. Mr. Berglund passed away on August 6, 2023, at Medical City in Plano, Texas. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
