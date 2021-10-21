Steven “Blake” Pickenpaugh
LONGVIEW — Steven “Blake” Pickenpaugh, 24, of Longview passed away in the late evening of October 16, 2021 in Texarkana AR. A celebration of Blake’s life will be held at Rosewood Park on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 3:00 pm. A time of fellowship will be held preceding the service.
