TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Steven H. Henley, 72, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Grace Hill Cemetery, Longview. Arrangements by The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Henley was born April 27, 1948, in Memphis, TN, and died June 3, 2020.
Steven H. Henley
