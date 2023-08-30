Steven Lee Smith
MARSHALL — Steven Lee Smith, age 44, passed away in Ft. Worth on August 22, 2023. Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00am at Sullivan Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service at Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.