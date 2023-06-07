Steven Nix
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Steven Nix, 68, of Daingerfield will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 8, 2023 at South Union Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
