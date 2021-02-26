Stewart Lee Smith
LONGVIEW — Stewart Lee Smith, 77, passed away February 18, 2021. He was born May 2, 1943. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
