LINDEN — Funeral services are scheduled for Sue Ann (Suzie) Evans, 80, of Linden, 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Linden United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Evans was born June 9, 1940, in Texarkana, and died August 5, 2020.
Sue Ann (Suzie) Evans
