Sue Hester Kellam
PITTSBURG — Suzann Hester Kellam was born April 3, 1937 and passed away in Pittsburg on November 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held 10:00am Thursday, November 10th at Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Pittsburg with burial at 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the Hallsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
