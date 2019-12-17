MARSHALL - Funeral services are scheduled for Susan Jane Golden Susan Jackson Jane Golden Jackson, 92, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, New Grover Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Jackson was born November 21, 1927, in Harrison County, and died December 15, 2019.
Susan Jane Golden Jackson
