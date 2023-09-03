Susan Moore Jones
GARY — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mrs. Susan Moore Jones, 77, of Lake Murvaul. Susan was born July 5, 1946, in Minden, Louisiana. She passed this life August 30, 2023, peacefully at her Lake Murvaul home. Her ashes will be laid to rest in the Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Gary, Texas. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage, Texas.
