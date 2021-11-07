Suzanne Stokes Hart
LONGVIEW — Suzanne Stokes Hart passed into the arms of the Lord in the early afternoon of October 29, 2021 in Longview TX. She was born on November 23, 1950 in Dallas TX to Bobby and Alice Stokes. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Rockhill Cemetery off 515 in Wood Co. A full obituary can be seen at www.raderfh.com.
