Sylvia Lopeg Johnson
LONGVIEW, TX — Funeral services for Sylvia Lopeg Daniels Johnson will be held on December 22, 2022 at noon at New Hope Baptist Church. Viewing will be on December 21, 2022 at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru or walk-up. Sylvia was born Oct. 10, 1946 and died on December 15, 2022.
