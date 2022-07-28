Sylvia “Sue” Ryan
GILMER — Sue Ryan, 77, of Gilmer, went home to her Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. Memorial Services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 29, 2022, at First Assembly of God in Gilmer. Sylvia Sue Ryan was born June 9, 1945, in Bearden, AR, to John Patrick and Olive Marie Watson Ryan.
