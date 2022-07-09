T.C. Donald
HALLSVILLE — A funeral service for T.C. Donald, 47, of Hallsville, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Donald passed away on July 4, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
