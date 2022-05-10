T.H. Flanagan
MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services for Mr. T.H. Flanagan, 90, of Mt. Enterprise, will be at 10 AM on Wed., May 11, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tues., May 10, at the funeral home. Mr. Flanagan was born Sept. 12, 1931 and passed away May 9, 2022
