Tammy Woods
BIG SANDY — Services for Tammy Woods, 58, of Big Sandy will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday Octo. 9, 2021, at Gladewater Memorial Park. Interment will follow services. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woods passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Longview.
